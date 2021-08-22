Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,268,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300,620 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares comprises about 3.0% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.71% of Huntington Bancshares worth $103,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,728,000 after buying an additional 3,859,091 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $37,570,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 505.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,131,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,226,000 after buying an additional 2,614,262 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.76 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

