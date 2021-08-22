Analysts Set Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target at $260.64

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.64.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 202,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,289,000 after purchasing an additional 127,892 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 151,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,460,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $290.26 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 219.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.27.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

