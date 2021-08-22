New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,171 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,171 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.33% of HCA Healthcare worth $224,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $249.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $255.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.73.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.