CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Purchased by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,844,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,752 shares during the period. CEMEX accounts for about 1.6% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $57,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

