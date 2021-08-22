Private Ocean LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after buying an additional 418,973 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 43,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 25,731 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

