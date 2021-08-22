San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Takes $77,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $4,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Chemours by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in The Chemours by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $5,331,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in The Chemours by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 34,418 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Chemours alerts:

NYSE CC opened at $31.32 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $38.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.10.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CC. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other The Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,024 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.