Robert Half International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Robert Half International has raised its dividend payment by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Robert Half International has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $102.07 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

