Robert Half International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.
Robert Half International has raised its dividend payment by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Robert Half International has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.
Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $102.07 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
See Also: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.