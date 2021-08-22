Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

CG opened at C$8.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of -5.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.52.

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CSFB upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.84.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

