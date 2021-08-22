Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years. Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $20.29 on Friday. Kelly Services has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.72.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

