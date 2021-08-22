Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.
Kelly Services has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years. Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.
NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $20.29 on Friday. Kelly Services has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.72.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.
In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
