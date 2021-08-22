Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.
NASDAQ PFBI opened at $18.12 on Friday. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $268.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile
