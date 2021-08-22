Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ PFBI opened at $18.12 on Friday. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $268.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposits, safe deposit boxes, loans, debit and credit cards, mobile and online banking, digital wallet, business lending, and treasury management.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.