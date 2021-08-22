Sapphire Price Up 5% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $198.97 million and approximately $197,269.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00018509 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001581 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 555,719,405 coins and its circulating supply is 537,572,916 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

