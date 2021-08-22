VNX Price Tops $0.0575 on Major Exchanges (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, VNX has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. VNX has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $53,358.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX coin can now be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VNX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.72 or 0.00825733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00048394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00103960 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNX (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VNXLUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VNX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.