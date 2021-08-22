LYNC Network Price Tops $0.62 on Major Exchanges (LYNC)

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One LYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LYNC Network has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. LYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $611,104.52 and approximately $687.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00133225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00157975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,025.65 or 0.99779353 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.00929721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.73 or 0.06607890 BTC.

About LYNC Network

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,115 coins. LYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/@lyncnetwork . LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LYNC Network’s official website is lync.network

LYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

