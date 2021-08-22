ChartEx (CHART) One Day Trading Volume Hits $174,456.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $477,835.48 and approximately $174,456.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 95.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00133225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00157975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,025.65 or 0.99779353 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.00929721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.73 or 0.06607890 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

