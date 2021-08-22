TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Nucor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Nucor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE opened at $116.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

