SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Holdings Lifted by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,282 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 10.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $83,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYMB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,831,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 22,248 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 79,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.83. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $61.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.