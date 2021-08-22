Private Ocean LLC Buys 15,051 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 789.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $63.45 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62.

