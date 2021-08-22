Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000.

FLOT opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

