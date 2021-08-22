Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.38. Itron has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITRI. Raymond James raised Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.40.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,371 shares of company stock valued at $522,747 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

