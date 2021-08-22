Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.85. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

