Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 42.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

