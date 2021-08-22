TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $721,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $70.23 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

