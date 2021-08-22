TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 638.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $66.02 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.08.

