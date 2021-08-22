TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AECOM by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,362,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.