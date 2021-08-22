Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 50.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Moody’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Moody’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Moody’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,988,000 after purchasing an additional 133,292 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,339 shares of company stock worth $3,712,413 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $376.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

