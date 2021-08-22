Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,900 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 46.6% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $616,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,050,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,970,670. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

