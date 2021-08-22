Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $57.67 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 636,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $57,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $93.67 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.