Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,608 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $38,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,564,000 after buying an additional 613,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,965,000 after buying an additional 147,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,975,000 after buying an additional 187,708 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after buying an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.