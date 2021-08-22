TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises approximately 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

