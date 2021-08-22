Disciplined Investments LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $190,759,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,137,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,991,000 after acquiring an additional 271,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

