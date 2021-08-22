Allworth Financial LP Acquires 4,559 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 21.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

In other news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $393,202 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.