Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $827,000 Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $97.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.96. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48.

