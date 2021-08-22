Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,063,339 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063,339 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $50,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $22.57 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $393,202. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

