Covenant Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 37.0% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 32,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $113,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 38,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $132,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,474.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.