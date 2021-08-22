Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,097 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $45,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.66 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62.

