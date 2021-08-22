Kadena Trading Up 35.4% Over Last Week (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market cap of $109.39 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kadena has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00056779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00133311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00158323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,326.54 or 1.00191778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.53 or 0.00927294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.47 or 0.06588126 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,808,916 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

