Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $43,190.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00057556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.03 or 0.00824733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00048263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00104070 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

