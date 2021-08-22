Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,300 shares of company stock worth $13,966,214. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $152.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.50, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.87.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

