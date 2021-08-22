PumaPay (PMA) Market Cap Tops $6.64 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and $530,807.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00057556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.03 or 0.00824733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00048263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00104070 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

