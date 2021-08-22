Disciplined Investments LLC Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.9% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.47. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

