Disciplined Investments LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 26.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLQD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 127.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

SLQD opened at $51.74 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

