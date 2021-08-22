Disciplined Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.01.

