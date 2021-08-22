Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 414 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476,405 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,581,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,717,000 after buying an additional 3,112,542 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,328,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $86,779,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 295.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,452,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after buying an additional 1,085,743 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $68.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.37.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

