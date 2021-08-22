iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,056,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 883,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,735,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 31,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $161.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

