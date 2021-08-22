Disciplined Investments LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $27.58.

