Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $168.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

