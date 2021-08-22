Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 41 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $267.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

