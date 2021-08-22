Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG opened at $109.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.