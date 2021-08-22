Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,742 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,860,000 after acquiring an additional 94,549 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of South State by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,926,000 after buying an additional 571,417 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in South State by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,559,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,260,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,936,000 after acquiring an additional 119,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,052,000 after acquiring an additional 85,907 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $68.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.06. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

SSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens cut shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

