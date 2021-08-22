Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.1% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $151.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

